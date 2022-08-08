TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman is in custody after an attempt to elude police concluded with her sustaining minor injuries when an officer fired a handgun at her vehicle.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, a female suspect with several outstanding warrants sped away from police around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Officers then found the vehicle a short time later in the backyard of a residence in the 1300 block of Montclair Circle.

Authorities said Tuscaloosa Police approached the suspect’s vehicle on foot. The suspect then attempted to flee again, driving out of the yard in the direction of officers. One officer fired his handgun and another officer fired a non-lethal bean bag round at the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle then stopped and the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect sustained minor injuries, but wasn’t hit by a bullet or projectile. The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to investigate the incident and investigation is still ongoing.