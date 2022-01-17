Suspect arrested after firing gun in Homewood Walmart

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is now in custody after allegedly opening fire inside a Walmart store in Homewood Monday afternoon.

According to Sgt. John Carr of the Homewood Police Department, officers received a call around 12:20 p.m. reporting a a person openly carrying a gun in a holster at the Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway with a woman and two children.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect reportedly approaching the victim, where the the two got into an argument.

As the victim walked away, the suspect pulled out the victim’s gun and fired one shot toward him. No one was injured.

There is no evidence that either the victim or suspect knew one another.