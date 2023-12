CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department arrested a suspect Saturday after they reportedly chose to run away from officers during a stop.

According to the CPD, a Calera patrol unit spotted an individual known to have felony warrants in Shelby County around 11 a.m. An officer attempted a stop, but the suspect chose to run. The suspect, from Montevallo, was eventually arrested.

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.