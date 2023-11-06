HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department (HPD) arrested a person Monday afternoon after originally going to conduct a welfare check.

According to HPD, officers were called to do a welfare check on a person in the 500 block of Edge Crest Drive when they heard gunshots from inside the home. Police then made entry into the home and heard an additional gunshot. Officers then called for additional units, and it was determined that the suspect had shot a dog.

Police reportedly were able to locate a cell phone number for the suspect and began negotiating with him. Authorities were also able to reach family members who arrived and began talking to the suspect via PA system.

Officers say within five minutes he came out and surrendered to the police. No one was injured during this event.