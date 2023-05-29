TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a local motorcycle club late Sunday night.

According to public information officer Stephanie Taylor, Crosby Daughtry, 26, was charged with first-degree assault in a shooting at Wheels and Spokes that injured a 53-year-old man.

Eyewitnesses say around 11 p.m. a fight occurred at the motorcycle club between Daughtry and the victim, who was not identified by name by TPD. The fight continued outside where Daughtry allegedly shot the victim and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to DCH with non-life-threatening injuries. Daughtry was quickly identified as the prime suspect and taken into custody by officers at his residence in Tuscaloosa at midnight.

The incident is currently under investigation by the TPD Violent Crimes Unit. No additional information is available.