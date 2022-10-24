One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department. (Getty Images)

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hewitt-Trussville Middle School officials are working with local police after a student was found with a knife on school property Monday.

Trussville Police Department Lt. Clint Riner says the student was immediately removed from class once it was reported they had a kitchen knife. It is unknown at this time why the student brought the knife to school.

TPD is still investigating the incident and is working alongside Trussville City Schools to ensure the safety and security of students, faculty and staff.