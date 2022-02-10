MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Priceville Police Department (PPD) say they are looking deeper into a threat made against Priceville Junior High School on Tuesday.

The PPD immediately launched an investigation into the social media threat, while the MCSO began their Threat Assessment Protocol with Morgan County School Administrators.

Authorities say in total, six students were identified and interviewed by investigators.

One student faces possible Terrorist Threat charges, according to the sheriff’s department. They will be referred to the Juvenile court. MCSO says three other students are facing administrative action by the school system.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the following morning that there was “not an active threat” to the school. While a threat was made, investigators found it to be not credible. The threat stemmed from a group conversation on Snapchat.

As a precaution, the MCSO had additional deputies and Priceville Police units posted around the schools on Wednesday.

“We take any threat against our area schools very seriously,” said Priceville Mayor Sam Heflin. “The Council and I appreciate the parents and students that contacted authorities and reported this incident. Our Priceville Police Department along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office worked tirelessly through the night to access and handle this threat. I appreciate all the efforts of everyone involved to keep our students safe.”

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page, saying, “All agencies involved take any threat against our schools seriously. We are grateful for the students and parents who took the threat seriously and reported it.”

“I cannot stress how seriously we take any threat against our area schools. I am thankful for the work of the Priceville Police Department and our Deputies and Investigators,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.

“Both groups worked through the night to ensure we could have a safe school day in Priceville. I am also thankful for the students and parents that took action and the cooperation from school administrators. The simple step to action can save lives and prevent tragedy. Ironically, yesterday was Safer Internet Day, which is used to highlight the need to protect children from the dark side of social media and the internet. This event is a further reminder that we need to continue to help children navigate the challenges of social media and electronic communication,” said Puckett.