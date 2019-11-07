Juvenile arrested for Odenville Middle School bomb threat

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St.Clair County Sheriff’s office has announced that they have made an arrest in the Odenville Middle School bomb threat from Wednesday.

According to St.Clair County Sheriff Billy J. Murray, the suspect, a juvenile, in the case is charged with making terrorist threats.

Wednesday, St.Clair County sheriff’s deputies, along with other law enforcement officers assisted in conducting a safety check for three Odenville schools.

Students were deemed safe and were able to return to their classes after the search.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS