BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced a student carried a gun to Brookwood High School on Wednesday.

According to the TCSO, the school’s faculty notified a deputy sheriff school resource officer that a student may have a firearm at around 2:15 p.m. The officer made contact with the student and found the student had a gun. The student was then arrested.

The case was forwarded to the TSCO’s Criminal Investigations Division. Because of the student’s age, their name and charge won’t be released.