Store clerks tied up during Birmingham robbery, police searching for suspects

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for four suspects involved in a robbery earlier this month.

According to BPD, the suspects entered Dee’s Package Store on Greensprings Highway on Nov. 9 and demanded money from the cashiers. One of the suspects brandished a firearm, according to BPD.

The suspects also tied up the clerks at the store during the robbery. The robbers took an unknown amount of money along with several bottles of alcohol and fled the scene.

If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at 205-254-1753 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

