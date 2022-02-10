TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A store clerk was killed during a robbery Wednesday night in Talladega County.

According to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Crown Service Station on Old Birmingham Hwy. just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the store clerk dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121 or 256-362-2748.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.