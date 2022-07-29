SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested after a two-hour standoff ended in a house fire, with both the burglary suspect and homeowner taken into custody.

Daniel Hardy Jr., 42, was arrested after deputies were called to the home for a possible burglary. Deputies believe Hardy threw a gun at the homeowner and entered his home to retrieve it. Hardy then barricaded himself inside the home and started a fire. After a 2-hour-long standoff, a SWAT team was deployed to the home. Hardy was arrested and charged with:

Felony Armed Burglary

Arson

Criminal Mischief

Grand theft of Firearm

Possession of a Firearm during a felony

While battling the fire, homeowner Kevin Kinsley tried to stop firefighters from putting the blaze out. Kinsley was charged with obstruction, according to a news release from the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.