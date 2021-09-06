Standoff underway at site of suspected burglary in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala (WIAT) — A standoff between police and a burglary suspect is underway at Tractor Supply Co. in Bessemer, police say.

Police were alerted to a suspected burglary at the business on Academy Drive just before 8 p.m. Monday night, Lt. Christian Clemons told CBS 42.

They arrived to find a door to the business open.

While it is unclear what occurred next, Clemons confirmed that officers encountered the suspect and that a standoff is underway.

