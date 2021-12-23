Florida man beat man with wooden chair over a sandwich

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested for beating another man with a wooden chair in a domestic dispute over a sandwich, police say. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on Dec. 22.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Vincent Lee Eyer, 45, used a wooden chair to beat his cousin, Erin Lloyd Starkel, in the head “until the chair broke into pieces.” According to an affidavit from SPPD, Starkel owns a single-family residence that he shares with Eyer and other relatives.

Eyer is reportedly “a habitual drug user” and while under the influence of an unknown substance, started yelling threats to harm and kill Starkel while he was making a sandwich and “causing a minor disturbance” in the house at the time, which is why Eyer threatened him, according to the affidavit.

Eyer told Starkel “to get whatever weapons he had ready to protect himself” when Eyer came to kill him, according to police.

Soon after, Eyer “postured up” and threatened Starkel, Starkel shot Eyer in the stomach as he cornered him in the home. After being shot, Eyer picked up a wooden chair and started hitting Starkel in the head, face and chest, causing “several facial fractures, brain bleed and broken ribs,” according to the affidavit.

Eyer was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, causing great bodily harm, according to jail records. Both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.