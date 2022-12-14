ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A St. Clair County pair were recently indicted on a count of felony murder in connection with their infant daughter’s death.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Lovechio and Ashley Jacks were each indicted following an investigation into their daughter’s 2021 death. The sheriff’s office said the infant was taken to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham on May 23, 2021 bearing injuries consistent with child abuse. The child would later die from their injuries.

Lovechio and Jacks are currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail on $1 million bond each.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.