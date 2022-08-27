SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is investigating a report of several car break-ins and theft in the area.

According to SPD, officers arrived to Phil Street around 4:15 a.m. on reports of shots fired. Officers then located an unoccupied white F-150 off the roadway in a ditch. Callers say they observed several men breaking into the vehicle. Officers later determined there were gunshots exchanged between a homeowner and the men inside the F-150. No one was injured during the exchange.

Officers detained several male juveniles and transported them to the City Hall for questioning. Investigators began processing the scene and received several car break-ins and theft reports in the area. The F-150 was reported stolen out of a neighboring jurisdiction and was towed from the scene and processed. After an investigation, the juveniles were charged and transported to a juvenile detention center. Officers also recovered several firearms and other stolen items.

For more information, contact Capt. Jay Freeman at 256-442-2255.