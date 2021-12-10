Southeast Alabama police officer charged with assaulting stepson

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark police officer is behind bars after allegedly hitting his young stepson Thursday.

According to a press release, the Ozark Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance on Andrews Avenue at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday. During an investigation, detectives discovered that a juvenile had been assaulted by his stepfather.

Roscoe Eudon Tidwell, an officer with the Ozark Police Department, was subsequently arrested and charged with domestic violence and third-degree harassment. He has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Tidwell, 38, is being held at the Dale County Jail.

