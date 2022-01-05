Southeast Alabama man released from jail after being accused of hiring someone to murder his ex-wife

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Jason Starr

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Jason Starr, an Enterprise teacher accused of hiring someone to kill his ex-wife, has been released from jail.

According to a local law enforcement official, Jason Starr was not believed to be a flight risk since he stayed in the Coffee County/Dale County area after his wife, Sara Starr, was killed in 2017.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Starr was arrested and charged with a murder-for-hire plot after police had spent four years trying to identify a primary suspect.

Starr has been released back to his Daleville residence with a court-ordered monitoring device on his ankle.

Attempts to reach the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Office for comment were not successful.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES