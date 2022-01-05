Southeast Alabama man released from jail after being accused of hiring someone to murder his ex-wife

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Jason Starr, an Enterprise teacher accused of hiring someone to kill his ex-wife, has been released from jail.

According to a local law enforcement official, Jason Starr was not believed to be a flight risk since he stayed in the Coffee County/Dale County area after his wife, Sara Starr, was killed in 2017.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Starr was arrested and charged with a murder-for-hire plot after police had spent four years trying to identify a primary suspect.

Starr has been released back to his Daleville residence with a court-ordered monitoring device on his ankle.

Attempts to reach the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Office for comment were not successful.