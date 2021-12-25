South Carolina man found dead in Birmingham on Christmas Eve

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A South Carolina man was found dead by Birmingham police on Christmas Eve.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle parked on the 2800 block of 30th Street Southwest on Friday.

Jesse James Valone, 29, of Greenville, South Carolina, was found unresponsive in a silver Dodge pickup truck parked on 30th Street Southwest just before 12 p.m. Valone reportedly had been shot and later pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been taken into custody. No further information has been made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Birmingham Police Department at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

