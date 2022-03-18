MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth, killing her newborn, was granted a bond during her first court appearance.

Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.

On Friday, she faced a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond.

The baby was born at her home and died the same day at a hospital, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators told WKRG News 5 Malpas admits to using heroin and meth throughout her entire pregnancy, resulting in the death of her child.

In terms of what happened, paramedics were called to her home on Cowart Road on March 5.

“When they arrived, the female was holding a child, a newly born child that was struggling to breathe, that was barely conscious,” said Sgt. Bailey.

Paramedics found Malpas with a heroin needle in her arm the day of the birth, Sgt. Bailey said.

Sgt. Bailey said Malpas told deputies she self-medicated with heroin during the birth to deal with labor pains.

A detective testified in court on Friday that Malpas had used heroin the same day she gave birth and is believed to have smoked methamphetamine a day or two before she went into labor.

The detective also testified the baby was breathing when she was born but was in distress. First responders performed CPR, but the baby later died at a local hospital.

Malpas already has two other children who are not in her custody. The sheriff’s office says she knew she was pregnant with her third child about 6 months ago.

The judge ordered if Malpas does make her bond, she is required to check into a 90-day inpatient treatment center within 24 hours of being released from jail.

Her arraignment has been set for March 23.