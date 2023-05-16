SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a man was killed by his twin brother during a three-man argument in Semmes Friday night.

According to Captain Terri Hall with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton McVay, 37, was accidentally shot and killed by his brother Brenton McVay during an argument between them and another man on Western Hills Drive in Semmes a little after 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 12.

Investigators tell WKRG an argument broke out when one of the men started yelling. The McVay brothers then went outside and began arguing with the other man. During the argument, the other man pulled out a knife and stabbed Brenton McVay, according to Hall. Brenton then pulled out a handgun and began pistol-whipping the other man.

While doing so, Hall says the gun then went off hitting the other man in the hand and struck Brenton’s brother, Trenton, in the chest; killing him.

MCSO has been speaking with the District Attorney’s Office about the investigation. Hall says this could be a case of self-defense. Hall says they are still investigating to determine if either man will face charges.

Brenton McVay and the other man are still recovering in the hospital as of Monday night. Neither of them are in custody or have been arrested.