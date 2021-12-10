South Alabama HS athletic trainer arrested, charged with having sex with student

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — An athletic trainer assisting at Flomaton High School has been arrested and charged with having sex with a student.

Kelsie Lauren Johnson, 26, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday afternoon with no bond. She’s accused of having sex with a 17-year-old, according to authorities.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says she is employed with the Santa Rosa County school district and she was contracted through them to assist at Flomaton High School. Sheriff’s Office says the arrest involves a student at Flomaton High School.

Johnson was charged by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office with one count of School Employee Engaging in a Sex Act with a Student. Johnson is scheduled to have a bond hearing Dec. 10 at the Escambia County Courthouse in Brewton.