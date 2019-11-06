Son of St.Clair County DA identified in fatal Moody shooting

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell has confirmed the death of Nicholas Sloan Harmon, son of St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon.

A call came in around 11 p.m. Tuesday of an incident that occurred at Kelley Creek Road in Moody. Nicholas Harmon’s vehicle left the road and hit a guideline for a utility pole.

A Moody police officer noticed the vehicle and thought it was an accident, but later realized that it was a homicide. Investigators discovered that Nicholas Harmon was shot inside his vehicle while it was moving.

The remains of Nicholas Harmon has been sent to the department of forensic science in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Alabama state police are continuing the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

