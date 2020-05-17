Son killed, father arrested after leading deputies on chase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase when they witnessed a drug deal take place late Saturday morning.

Reico Terry, 41, was arrested and faces multiple charges including possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless endangerment among additional charges.

Around 11:50 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Neighborhood Enforcement Team (SNET), accompanied by a crew from Live PD, who was filming, but was not live, witnessed a drug transaction at a gas station in the Midfield area.

Deputies were able to stop both parties in the transaction. It was confirmed that the transaction had occurred by questioning the purchasing party, Jefferson County deputies say. The seller’s vehicle was occupied by Terry, himself, and two additional males. As Deputies approached Terry’s vehicle, he sped away.

Deputies say Terry led them on a chase through the area and onto the interstate. Attempts to block the vehicle in were unsuccessful, and the driver exited onto surface streets. Once it was apparent that the driver was not slowing for intersections, the SNET deputies ended the pursuit.

The driver continued on his path to distance himself from deputies without yielding to oncoming traffic or stopping for traffic lights. At about 12:07 p.m., the vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler at the intersection of 8th Avenue West and Arkadelphia Road.

Terry exited the vehicle and attempted to run from the scene. Deputies were able to catch him and take him into custody. After further investigation, Terry was found to be in possession of heroin, deputies report. The front seat passenger was also questioned at the scene and released. He received only minor injuries in the accident.

The rear passenger of the vehicle, Terry’s 16-year-old son, was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Terry has been taken to the Jefferson County Jail where he is being charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony alluding, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest. His bonds total to $43,000.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office procedure, ALEA was called to work the traffic accident. Additional charges from the wreck may be pursued against Terry pending the results of the investigation by ALEA.