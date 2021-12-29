Son arrested after father’s body found behind Georgia home

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A man is in custody after his father’s body was found in a building behind his home in Georgia.

Steve Joe Andrade, 26, of Gainesville, was caught just hours after Tuesday’s discovery when officers pulled him over, about four miles from the home where Esteban Andrade, 52, was found dead, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the victim showed signs of blunt force trauma on parts of his body. Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

Steve Andrade faces charges of malice and felony murder in his father’s case and charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping in an incident involving his 52-year-old mother, Nora Andrade, news outlets reported. Authorities did not say if the two incidents happened on the same day.

He is being held without bond in the Hall County jail. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.