RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man facing a lengthy prison sentence if convicted of manslaughter entered a guilty plea Monday morning to avoid trial in Russell County.

Bryan Starr was facing charges related to the 2020 death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son, Austin Birdsey.

Starr agreed to accept a felony manslaughter conviction. The plea agreement is five years — if convicted, he could have gotten up to 20 years.

There is a sentencing hearing set for September in which the judge will determine how much of that is served in prison and how much of that is on-probation.

A victim’s impact hearing is going to be held later today. Witnesses will testify about the events of that night.

According to District Attorney Rick Chancey, Birdsey was having a tempter tantrum on the night of his death, saying he wanted to “run away and get a new family.”

Chancey said that Starr agreed to take Birdsey for a ride, later putting him out of the car in a church parking lot and telling him he could “find a new family” there.

Birdsey began trying to get into the church as Starr pulled away. Birdsey then ran towards State Route 165.

One driver missed Birdsey. A different southbound driver hit him.

Both drivers stopped and aid was rendered, but Birdsey died instantly.

Starr, a Sgt. 1st Class soldier in the 36th Brigade, is currently in the process of retiring.

