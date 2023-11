BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are working to identify a skeletal remains that were found in a backyard in Birmingham Tuesday.

The remains were found in the 1400 block of Brighton Road in Birmingham after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

An examination is scheduled to take place Wednesday to try to identify the skeleton. The level of decomposition is not known or whether or not there is enough DNA left to identify the remains.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the case.