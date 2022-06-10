MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three adults and three juveniles were arrested Thursday morning after attempting to steal at least six vehicles from a parking lot in Moody.

Moody Police Officers caught the six suspects in the act of the crime. The group attempted to flee the scene once confronted by the officers.

It took the assistance of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, Leeds Police and the Department of Corrections tracking dog team to capture all six suspects.

The three adult suspects have been identified as Christopher Washington, 20, Brendann Janice, 18 and Lucas Scott, 19. The juvenile suspects’ identities have not been released because of their age.

Moody Investigators later determined that the group were all out-of-state visitors from Houston, TX. It is currently believed that the suspects travelled to Moody with the specific goal of stealing the vehicles and transporting them back to Texas.

MPD has issued a total of 79 warrants in relation to the incident as of Friday.

The jail record shows both Washington and Janice have been charged with 12 counts of theft of property in the first degree, 12 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, first and third degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar’s tools.

Washington is also charged with attempting to elude police and criminal trespass, while Janice is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

All suspects in the case are in police custody with multiple felony warrants issued against them. They are all currently being held without bond.