BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were shot near Huffman High School in Birmingham, police report.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, there were several shots fired in the 700 block of Springville Road, located less than half a mile away from Huffman High School.

All three victims, who are all adults, were taken to local hospitals. One of the victims has life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Currently, there is no indication that the shooting had any connection to Huffman High School.

No information on what led up to the shooting has been released.

This is a developing story.