Shots fired at Motel 6 in Homewood, suspect in custody

FILE _ This Sept. 14, 2017, file photo shows a Motel 6 in Phoenix. A judge has given final approval to a $10 million settlement in a class-action discrimination lawsuit that alleged Motel 6 employees in Phoenix shared the whereabouts and private information of guests with immigration authorities who later arrested some of them. (AP Photo/Anita Snow, File)

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department responded to a report of a man shot at a Homewood hotel Friday afternoon.

Homewood PD was dispatched to Motel 6 on Vulcan Road just before 1 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Upon arrival, authorities located a possible suspect who fled on foot. The suspect was taken into custody following a foot pursuit. They have now been taken into custody for questioning.

The condition of any possible victims has not been released at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.