Shooting outside Wages Social Lounge leaves person injured, in surgery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting victim is in surgery after a shooting took place on Pearson Avenue.

Birmingham police say the shooting happened early Thursday morning at 2:40 a.m. in the 2700 block of Pearson Avenue SW. One person was shot as they stepped out of the Wages Social Club.

He was taken by ambulance to UAB hospital for treatment. There is no update on his condition.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

