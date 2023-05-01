JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are investigating after an early morning shooting outside a Waffle House left two people injured.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirms the shooting happened outside the Waffle House on Bessemer Super Highway around 1:00 a.m. Monday. Deputies arrived at the location to find two people were shot.

One victim is suffering from possible life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the second shooting victim left the scene before being located at a gas station on Bessemer Road.

Both shooting victims were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe the two were arguing outside the Waffle House and the altercation escalated into shots being fired.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.