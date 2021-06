BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting near the Coca Cola Bottling Company in Birmingham has left a woman hospitalized.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to call of a person shot on the 4600 block of Eastlake Blvd, near the Coca Cola Bottling Company facility. A woman suffering from life-threatening injuries was transported to a local hospital.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

