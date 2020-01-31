Victim identified in early morning shooting on 24th Street South; Birmingham police investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (8:40 AM): The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in Friday morning’s shooting.

Tyrese Lerichard Morrow, 26, of Birmingham, Alabama, was pronounced deceased at 2:10 a.m. Officers were called to the 900 block of 24th Street South at 1:54 and found Morrow unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators say that the incident started with an altercation that ended in a shooting.

—

Original Story: At 1:55 a.m., the Birmingham Police Department responded to call of a person shot in the 900 block of 24th Street South. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Birmingham police investigators learned that an additional person with life-threatening injuries was transported from the scene to UAB Highlands by personal vehicle.

Officers learned that there was a physical altercation before the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Birmingham police ask that if anyone has information related to the case to contact the Birmingham Police Department Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

According to Birmingham police, this is the eighth homicide investigation of 2020.

