Shooting investigation underway in Gate City community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Gate City subdivision.

Around 6 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Interlaken Avenue.

One person was found suffering a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

