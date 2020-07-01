Shooting investigation underway in Gate City community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in the Gate City subdivision.
Around 6 p.m., police received a report of a shooting in the 6700 block of Interlaken Avenue.
One person was found suffering a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
