Shooting investigation underway after body found in Bibb County church parking lot

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting an investigation into a shooting that led to the death of a man in Bibb County.

According to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson, the body of the victim was found in the parking lot of an “old church” in the northern part of the county. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Jackson says the victim’s gun and cellphone are missing at this time. SBI has made contact with the victim’s sister as the investigation continues and are using the serial number of the gun to try and find its whereabouts, according to Jackson. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.