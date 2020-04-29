TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened 11 a.m. Wednesday morning in Tarrant at the corner of Commerce Street and Hwy. 79.
CBS 42 is working to get more details on the investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- University of Alabama planning to reopen full classes for fall semester
- LIVE: Alabama House Minority Leader to address the resumption of the 2020 Legislative Session
- Shooting in Tarrant under investigation
- Mercedes-Benz reopens Vance plant with new safety measures
- Jefferson County Courthouse, satellite offices to reopen May 1