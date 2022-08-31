SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting Wednesday evening.

According to the SCSO’s Facebook page, deputies responded to a report of a person injured during a shooting in the 400 Block of Alexander Road in the Leeds area at approximately 6:15 p.m. A person was found deceased at the scene.

SCSO Major Clay Hammac confirmed to CBS 42 at 9:30 p.m. that the victim was a 16-year-old minor, but did not disclose any other information on their identity. Hammac is encouraging the public to share any information they may have about this crime with the sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide. Law enforcement is currently present in the area as they continue to investigate and develop additional information.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.