Shooting in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood injures 2-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting in Birmingham’s Titusville neighborhood injured a 2-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.

Officers with the South Precinct responded around 1:50 p.m. to a report of a 2-year-old girl at Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound. They learned that the girl was transported by a private vehicle after being shot.

Authorities said that her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to investigators, the child was struck by gunfire near the 10 block of 1st Avenue Southwest. They believe the shooting started following an argument between a group of men.

Numerous alerts were received by BPD’s 911 Communications Division that multiple rounds were fired during the incident.

As of Saturday afternoon, no one is in custody.

