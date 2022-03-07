MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office announced that one person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday.

According to MCSO, the victim was hit and killed by a vehicle, which was being driven by someone whom the victim knew. The victim was walking on the side of I-10 going east when the suspect allegedly turned the vehicle around and started heading west in the eastbound lane. The subject struck the victim at a high speed. The crash happened at 5 a.m.

An official with the sheriff’s office later identified the victim as Henry Hernandez, 48, and the suspect as Johana Suarez, 37. According to officials, both were from Miami and were in a romantic relationship.

Suarez was arrested and taken in for questioning before heading to Metro Jail.