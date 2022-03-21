WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested Monday afternoon near Boldo after he was found “erratically’ walking down the road with a stolen lamp in his hand.

Sheriff Nick Smith made contact with the man and questioned him about the lamp. Police say the man began to act suspicious, and a few moments later, two handguns, marijuana and a pipe was found in his possession.

When asked why he had two handguns, police say he responded with, “Because I have a lot of enemies.”

Following an investigation, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office determined that the man had stolen the lamp from a local Hannah Home donation box.

Dawson Kyle Russell was arrested and taken to the Walker County Jail on “several charges.”