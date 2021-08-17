Sheriff: Inmates bid to take over part of Etowah County jail fails

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — A bid by prisoners to take over part of the Etowah County jail failed after officers intervened, authorities said.

Several inmates attempted to gain control of a unit at the lockup, located in downtown Gadsden, on Monday evening, Sheriff Jonathon Horton said in a statement. Jail workers and patrol officers secured the area after a short time, he said.

No one was injured but the attempt left damage and minor flooding in the unit, according to the statement. Overall jail operations won’t be hampered.

An online prisoner roster showed nearly 690 people in custody on Tuesday in Etowah County. The jail also holds detainees for U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

Authorities are investigating to determine what led to the takeover attempt, Horton said.