Sheriff: 1 injured, 1 killed in Cherokee County domestic dispute shooting

Cherokee County, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting at a residence on County Road 662 near Round Mountain resulted in one person being injured and one person being fatally shot, authorities say.

Saturday afternoon, Cherokee County deputies, Leesburg police, Centre police and Cedar Bluff police responded to a 911 call of a reported shooting.

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the incident was part of a domestic dispute.

The case is under investigation by the Cherokee County Major Crimes Unit and the Coroner’s Office. The case will be presented by the District Attorney’s Office to a Cherokee County Grand Jury.