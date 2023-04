CHELSEA, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public to locate a man who may have been responsible for several car break-ins early Monday morning.

According to Chelsea Fire and Rescue, a man entered the parking lot and stole personal belongings from several cars at around 2 a.m. while people at Station 31 were working.

If you have any information, contact SCSO at 205-670-6000.