Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies work domestic incident; residents to remain indoors

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is heading to the scene of an unresolved domestic incident that is requiring area residents to “shelter in place.”

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are on the scene at the incident on Lullwater Road in the northern part of the county near the Jefferson County line.

In a social media post, the office states that there is an increased police presence in the area and that Kenzie Apartment residents are encouraged to seek shelter in place. Residents must remain in shelter unless otherwise directed by law enforcement on the scene.

There is no access to the area and the sheriff’s office informs the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

