Shelby County Schools investigating school shooting threat circulating on social media

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are currently investigating a reported school shooting threat that has been rumored on social media in Calera and within the Shelby County Schools.

According to a press release from the school system, the Calera Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are jointly investigating a threat which has also been going around in other surrounding school districts.

The post made on social media details that the alleged attack will take place on Wednesday. An exact school location is marked out, but not specifically identified in the post.

Shelby County Schools says that because of the rumored threat, there will be extra security precautions in place Wednesday for all schools in the district.