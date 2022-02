SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver who hit a school bus before driving off Thursday morning.

According to reports, a 2007 white Chevy Tahoe with Chilton County tags 14CN971 hit a school bus before fleeing the scene. The accident occurred on County Road 26 between Alabaster and Columbiana.

Twenty-three students were on board the bus, but no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

