SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating two people who could be related to multiple burglary cases.

The car in the photograph is missing a hubcap and there is damage to the passenger side of the vehicle. If you have any information, contact investigator Gibson at 205-670-6274 or rgibson@shelbyso.com.