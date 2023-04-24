SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County man has been indicted on reckless murder and driving under the influence charges after a Calera resident was killed in a car wreck in July 2022.

According to Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Daniel Adam Hughes was indicted for the murder of Joel Spanick, who died on July 20, 2022 following a crash at the corner of Hwy. 70 and Waterford Parkway in Calera.

If convicted, Hughes faces a range of 10 years up to life on the murder charge and 12 months on the driving under the influence charge. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.