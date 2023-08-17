COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vincent man was arrested Wednesday on six felony charges involving child sex crimes.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy Daniel Vinson, 49, has been charged with three counts of first-degree rape and three counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation leading to Vinson’s arrest.

“Nothing is more wicked than the victimization of innocent children,” SCSO Sheriff John Samaniego said in a release. “The men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have no higher purpose than bringing predators to justice.”

Vinson is being held in the Shelby County Jail under no bond. The SCSO stated the case is still active with additional warrants coming. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact SCSO Investigator K. Prady at 205-670-6122 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.